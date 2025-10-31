Rajasthan HC gets bomb threat email

Jaipur, Oct 31 (IANS) Panic spread across the Rajasthan High Court (Jaipur Bench) on Friday after the court received a bomb threat email containing serious allegations and political overtones.

According to officials, the email expressed anger over the Tamil Nadu government and rape cases involving minors, and warned that the court premises should be evacuated immediately or else be ready to face "serious consequences".

Following the alert, police and administrative teams swiftly evacuated judges, lawyers, and court staff from the building. Dog squads, bomb disposal units, and civil defence teams were deployed to conduct an extensive search of the premises.

"The High Court has been completely evacuated. No one is being allowed inside at the moment," said DCP Rajarshi Raj, adding that the fire brigade and bomb disposal teams are carrying out a room-to-room search.

He further stated that security and surveillance in the surrounding areas have been intensified.

A special cyber team has begun investigating the email's origin to trace the sender's IP address and determine whether the threat is credible.

A large crowd gathered outside the court following the incident, but police have cordoned off the area to maintain order.

This incident comes weeks after similar hoax bomb threats were emailed to several schools in Jaipur - including private school (Bhankrota), Springfield (Mansarovar), and a private school in Shivdaspura. Those threats were later found to be false alarms.

A few days back, panic spread at the Jaipur Sessions Court on Friday after it received an email threatening to bomb the court premises.

According to officials, the threat mail claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the court building.

The court administration immediately alerted the police control room, which in turn informed all concerned security agencies and directed them to rush to the spot.

DCP West Hanuman Prasad Meena confirmed that the email was received by the POCSO Court, located on the fourth floor of the Sessions Court complex.

"The court reader immediately informed the police, following which all teams arrived and the premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure," Meena said.

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and civil defence teams launched a comprehensive search operation to ensure safety.

--IANS

arc/svn