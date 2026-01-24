Rajasthan HC begins Saturday hearings amid bar-bench standoff

Jaipur, Jan 24 (IANS) In a significant move aimed at reducing the mounting pendency of cases, the Rajasthan High Court has commenced hearing cases on two Saturdays every month beginning today. The decision follows a resolution passed in a full bench meeting of the High Court last month to increase the number of working days.

The High Court administration has already released the cause list for Saturday hearings.

However, the move has led to a deadlock between the Bar and the Bench, with lawyers in Jaipur and Jodhpur announcing a voluntary boycott of judicial work on Saturdays.

According to the revised court calendar issued recently, Saturdays have been declared working days for hearings, resulting in the addition of more than 15 working days annually.

With this change, the total number of working days in the Rajasthan High Court has increased to approximately 225 in a year. The decision was taken in view of the ever-increasing backlog of cases pending before the court.

Despite the administration’s efforts, strong opposition has emerged from lawyers’ associations. The High Court Bar Association, Jaipur, has decided to abstain from judicial work on Saturdays as a mark of protest.

Similarly, both High Court Bar Associations in Jodhpur have also announced their decision to boycott court proceedings on Saturdays.

In response to the protest, Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma constituted a committee of judges to hold discussions with representatives of the Bar and examine their concerns.

Rajiv Sogarwal, President of the High Court Bar Association, Jaipur, stated that although the committee has been formed, its report has not yet been made public. He added that despite the ongoing dialogue, the cause list for the January 24 Saturday hearing was issued.

Sources said that the decision to extend working days was influenced by a request from Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant, who had urged all High Courts across the country to consider increasing working days to effectively deal with case pendency and ensure timely justice.

While the High Court administration maintains that Saturday hearings are essential to improve judicial efficiency, lawyers argue that such decisions should be implemented only after wider consultation with the Bar.

The situation continues to remain tense, with both sides holding firm on their respective positions as the Saturday hearings commence.

