Rajasthan: Haryana-based JEE aspirant found dead in Kota

Jaipur, Jan 26 (IANS) A coaching student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was found dead in Rajasthan’s Kota.

The incident occurred in the Udyog Nagar police station area on the Delhi–Mumbai railway line. The deceased has been identified as Sartaj Singh (18), a resident of Himayun Kheda village in Sirsa district of Haryana. He had been living in Kota for the past two years to prepare for the engineering entrance examination.

According to police, the incident took place around 8:30 pm on Sunday. The body was later sent to the post-mortem room at MBS Hospital.

Udyog Nagar police station officer Jitendra Singh said Sartaj was staying in a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kota, and was a Class 12 student, with board examinations scheduled in April.

His two-year JEE coaching course had recently concluded. Family members informed the police that Sartaj was supposed to return home to Haryana on the night of January 25. His train was scheduled for that night.

In his last conversation with his family, Sartaj reportedly said that the train was delayed by about three hours and that he was going to the railway station to check the status.

However, family members later stated that the train was not delayed, and that Sartaj had used this as an excuse to leave the hostel.

On Monday, Sartaj’s family reached Kota. The post-mortem was conducted in their presence, following which the body was handed over to them.

Sartaj’s father, Kuldeep Singh, is a farmer in Sirsa district. Sartaj was the only son in the family.

Police officials said that all aspects of the case are being investigated, and efforts are being made to ascertain the reasons behind the student’s death.

No suicide note has been reported so far.

