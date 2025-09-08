Rajasthan Guv meets PM Modi; presents copy of his book ‘Towards Abhyuday’

Jaipur, Sep 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, both leaders held an extensive discussion on various issues concerning the development of the state as well as the nation.

The Governor also presented a copy of his book ‘Towards Abhyuday’, published to mark the completion of his one-year tenure in Rajasthan, to the Prime Minister. Modi reviewed the book and lauded its content.

The Prime Minister described Bagde’s first year in office as meaningful and impactful, and appreciated his initiatives in the fields of dairy development, cooperatives, and natural farming. He further praised Bagde as an ideal leader closely connected with the grassroots.

Governor Bagde also briefed the Prime Minister about the initiatives undertaken in the state to ensure qualitative improvements in higher education, especially the ongoing efforts for NAAC accreditation.

He highlighted the measures being taken for tribal welfare, along with his regular review meetings across all 41 districts to monitor the effective implementation of central and state government development and welfare schemes.

In addition, the Governor informed the Prime Minister about his visits to border areas and the new initiatives launched to strengthen dairy, cooperative, and natural farming sectors, which are aimed at benefiting farmers and rural communities, said Raj Bhavan officials.

The Rajasthan Governor is in Delhi on Monday, where he also held a meeting with President Draupadi Murmu and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. Their meeting focused on issues of national as well as state importance.

On this occasion, Governor Bagde presented the Minister with a copy of the book “Abhyudaya Ki Or”, a publication brought out to mark the completion of his one-year tenure as the Governor of Rajasthan. The gesture was symbolic of his commitment to documenting and sharing the work undertaken during his tenure in office, said Raj Bhavan officials.

