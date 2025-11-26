Rajasthan Guv Bagde says Indian Constitution reflects spirit of Sanatan culture

Jaipur, Nov 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday said that the Constitution of India reflects the country's civilisational values and honours the heroes of Sanatan culture through the images included in its original manuscript.

He made the remarks while addressing Constitution Day celebrations organised at Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU), where he also visited the Constitution Garden.

During the ceremony, the university's newsletter Triveni -- featuring recent institutional activities -- was released.

In his address, the Governor said the Constitution is "the language of the hearts of the people of India", and that its implementation embodies the spirit of self-surrender, signifying the entrusting of one's heart and soul to its principles. Reflecting on the drafting journey, Governor Bagde said the document is firmly grounded in the values of Sanatan culture.

He noted that images of great personalities who safeguarded the nation’s cultural heritage are inscribed in the original copy of the Constitution, and that this should be a matter of pride for all citizens.

Governor Bagde added that the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of expression must not be misused to insult any individual.

The Rajasthan Governor said India is progressing steadily, with contributions from people across all sectors helping the nation advance toward the goal of becoming a developed country. He emphasised that the energy and innovation of the younger generation will further accelerate this growth.

Education, he said, must combine knowledge with values, as expanding intellectual capacity fuels research that ultimately contributes to national development.

Prof. Narayan Lal Gupta, National President of the All India National Educational Federation and keynote speaker at the event, said the members of the Constituent Assembly lived lives marked by idealism, dedication and inclusiveness.

He stated that the Constitution has proven capable of providing stable governance amid major social and economic transitions, and continues to offer guidance to the world with its vision.

Adopted on November 26, 1949, the Constitution of India remains one of the world's most detailed foundational documents, laying out institutional frameworks, fundamental rights, directive principles and federal provisions that balance diversity with unity.

Often described as a living document, it has evolved through amendments and landmark judicial interpretations while retaining its core commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Its drafting, led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and shaped by extensive debates, reflected the aspirations of a newly independent nation seeking both continuity with its civilisational ethos and alignment with modern democratic ideals.

