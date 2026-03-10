Rajasthan Guv admitted to ICU at SMS Hospital​

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde was admitted to the Medical ICU at Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Tuesday after his health suddenly deteriorated during a routine medical check-up.
The Governor had reached SMS Hospital around 1:00 PM for routine investigations, including blood tests.
During the examination, he reportedly experienced anxiety followed by fever, after which doctors shifted him to Medical ICU-2 for close monitoring.
According to hospital doctors, the Governor is currently suffering from a urinary tract infection along with minor kidney-related issues.
He is undergoing treatment under the supervision of a specialised team comprising experts from the departments of General Medicine, Nephrology, and Urology. Fresh samples of his blood and urine have also been collected and sent for further testing.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar reached the hospital to review the Governor’s health condition.
Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa also visited the hospital to inquire about his health.
The hospital administration has constituted a medical board of nine senior doctors to monitor the Governor’s treatment.
The board includes specialists from General Medicine, Nephrology, Urology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, and Microbiology.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reached Sawai Man Singh Hospital and inquired about the well-being of Governor Haribhau Bagde. During the visit, Sharma spoke with doctors to obtain information about the Governor’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.
Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani also reached SMS Hospital and sought information about the Governor’s health. Devnani wished the Governor a speedy recovery.
Governor Bagde was scheduled to attend Devnani's book launch ceremony. However, due to the sudden deterioration in his health, the Governor could not attend the event.
After concluding the book launch programme, Devnani went directly from the venue to SMS Hospital, where he met the Governor.
