Rajasthan Guv admitted to ICU at SMS Hospital​

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde was admitted to the Medical ICU at Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Tuesday after his health suddenly deteriorated during a routine medical check-up.

Read More

​The Governor had reached SMS Hospital around 1:00 PM for routine investigations, including blood tests. ​

During the examination, he reportedly experienced anxiety followed by fever, after which doctors shifted him to Medical ICU-2 for close monitoring.​

According to hospital doctors, the Governor is currently suffering from a urinary tract infection along with minor kidney-related issues. ​

He is undergoing treatment under the supervision of a specialised team comprising experts from the departments of General Medicine, Nephrology, and Urology. Fresh samples of his blood and urine have also been collected and sent for further testing. ​

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar reached the hospital to review the Governor’s health condition. ​

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa also visited the hospital to inquire about his health.​

The hospital administration has constituted a medical board of nine senior doctors to monitor the Governor’s treatment.​

The board includes specialists from General Medicine, Nephrology, Urology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, and Microbiology.​

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reached Sawai Man Singh Hospital and inquired about the well-being of Governor Haribhau Bagde. During the visit, Sharma spoke with doctors to obtain information about the Governor’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.​

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani also reached SMS Hospital and sought information about the Governor’s health. Devnani wished the Governor a speedy recovery. ​

Governor Bagde was scheduled to attend Devnani's book launch ceremony. However, due to the sudden deterioration in his health, the Governor could not attend the event.​

After concluding the book launch programme, Devnani went directly from the venue to SMS Hospital, where he met the Governor. ​

--IANS

arc/dan