Rajasthan govt’s Principal Secy inspects ‘Sampark Helpline 181’ control room​

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) The Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore, on Tuesday inspected the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline (181) control room at the Government Secretariat. ​

Read More

During her visit, she personally listened to grievances raised by citizens and issued necessary directions to concerned officials for their prompt resolution.​

Emphasising the sensitivity of the health sector, she stated that health-related issues directly affect every citizen’s life and directed officials to ensure regular and effective monitoring of complaints registered on the Sampark Portal to prevent inconvenience to the public. ​

Rathore reviewed cases related to the Medical and Health Department, Medical Education Department, and the Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency. ​

Between March 23, 2025, and March 23, 2026, a total of 79,512 cases were registered under the Medical Department, of which 74,455 (93.64 per cent) have been resolved.​

The average resolution time was 18 days, and approximately 66 per cent of complainants expressed satisfaction. ​

Similarly, out of 9,830 cases related to the Medical Education Department, 9,230 (93.90 per cent) were resolved, with around 65 per cent satisfaction reported. ​

In the Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency, 14,417 out of 15,457 cases (93.27 per cent) were resolved, with nearly 72 per cent of complainants expressing satisfaction. ​

During her inspection, Rathore engaged directly with complainants and gathered feedback through real-time conversations. ​

In several cases, she issued on-the-spot instructions for immediate redressal.

She interacted with citizens from across the state, including Ummed Singh (Jaisalmer), Manish (Dausa), Tej Singh (Bharatpur), and others, to understand their issues and ensure timely resolution.

Under the directions of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, senior officials from all departments are visiting the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline control room on designated days to directly connect with citizens and ensure speedy grievance redressal. ​

Through the 181 helpline, citizens can conveniently register complaints from their homes and receive timely solutions. ​

Other officials were also present during the visit. ​

--IANS

arc/dan