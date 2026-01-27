Rajasthan govt unveils provisions for Youth Policy-2026 to foster leadership

Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has introduced the Youth Policy-2026, aimed at ensuring the all-round development of the state’s youth and preparing them as responsible citizens and future leaders.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday confirmed that a three-tier institutional framework will be established for the effective implementation of the policy. This includes a high-level committee chaired by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, along with a state-level task force and a core committee.

The Chief Minister has emphasised that youth constitute the backbone of the state and are its greatest strength. In view of rapid technological change, evolving global conditions, and emerging social and economic challenges, the new policy has been formulated by updating and strengthening provisions of the earlier youth policy to better align with present-day needs.

The Rajasthan Youth Policy-2026 focuses on empowering young people through skill development, employment generation and entrepreneurship, enabling them to actively participate in economic progress and social transformation. The policy envisions youth not only as job seekers but also as job creators and agents of positive change.

The policy focuses on education and future-ready skills. It lays strong emphasis on improving access to quality education, career counselling and guidance. Skill-based and inclusive education models will be promoted, with special focus on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to prepare youth for future job markets.

Further, the policy boosts employment and entrepreneurship. To strengthen employment opportunities, it encourages skill enhancement and entrepreneurship among youth. Special attention has been given to supporting youth engaged in the gig economy and unorganised sectors, fostering innovation and self-reliance. Also, the policy focuses on health, well-being and sports promotion.

Recognising good health as the foundation of development, the policy prioritises the physical and mental well-being of youth. Measures have been included to promote a healthy lifestyle, prevent substance abuse, and encourage yoga, meditation and sports participation.

The policy aims to develop leadership qualities and decision-making skills among youth, encouraging their active participation in democratic processes and governance to contribute to the vision of a developed Rajasthan.

The policy focuses on Social Justice and Gender Equality. Guided by the principle of Antyodaya, the policy ensures equal opportunities for all youth, with special focus on marginalised sections. It promotes an inclusive environment free from social and gender discrimination, said officials.

The policy seeks to connect youth with Rajasthan’s rich art, culture, literature and traditions. Young artists and cultural talents will be encouraged through festivals and the promotion of local languages.

The Rajasthan Youth Policy includes provisions to involve youth in environmental conservation, climate protection and promotion of green technologies, ensuring a clean and sustainable environment for future generations.

The Rajasthan Youth Policy-2026, launched under the able leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma this year, is expected to play a significant role in creating new employment and skill development opportunities while shaping sensitive, responsible and empowered citizens who contribute actively to nation-building.

