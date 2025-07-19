Rajasthan govt transfers 91 IPS officers; CM’s security and vigilance official changed

Jaipur, July 19 (IANS) After the recent transfer of 62 IAS officers last month, the Rajasthan government has now implemented a significant reshuffle in the Rajasthan police department and transferred a total of 91 IPS officers on Saturday.

The reshuffle marks one of the biggest administrative changes in the state’s law enforcement in recent times.

According to the transfer list issued by the Department of Personnel, superintendents of police in several key districts have been reshuffled.

The changes reflect the government’s strategic move to boost administrative efficiency and maintain law and order in the state.

Among the key transfers are Gaurav Shrivastav, who has been transferred from IG Police, CM security and CM vigilance to IG Police Udaipur Range.

Gaurav Yadav, SP Ganganagar, has been appointed as Deputy IG, CM Security and CM Vigilance.

Rashi Dogra Duddi (2012 batch) has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Jaipur Rural.

Mamta Gupta (2012 batch) has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand; Puja Awana is now Superintendent of Police, Pali; Om Prakash Meena is Superintendent of Police, Deeg.

Devendra Bishnoi is Superintendent of Police, Kotputli-Baharod, and Narayan Togas (2012 batch) is Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Rural.

Tejasvi Gautam is SP, Kota, Sudhir Joshi is SP Banswara, and Manish Tripathi, SP, Chittaurgarh.

Tejaswani Gautam (2012 batch) has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Kota City.

The administrative overhaul is seen as part of the government's ongoing efforts to revamp the governance structure and strengthen law enforcement at the district level.

