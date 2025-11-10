Rajasthan govt to organise 'Rozgar Utsav' in December; 20,000 youth to receive job appointment letters

Jaipur, Nov 10 (IANS) Bringing festive cheer and opportunity to the state's youth, the Rajasthan government, on Monday, announced a major initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Following his directions, an "Employment Festival" (Rozgar Utsav) will be organised in December, during which 20,000 young candidates will be handed appointment letters.

The event will not only mark a celebration of new appointments but also open a new chapter of employment and self-reliance in the state.

Chief Minister Sharma has instructed officials to accelerate all pending recruitment processes and ensure that deserving candidates are appointed without delay.

Emphasising the state government's commitment to empowering youth, the Chief Minister said, "Youth power is Rajasthan's greatest strength. Our endeavour is to ensure that every eligible youth gets dignified employment so that their potential contributes to the building of a stronger state."

During the Employment Festival, appointment letters will be distributed for various government departments -- including 900 positions in the Jail Department, 2,500 livestock assistants in the Animal Husbandry Department, around 14,000 posts in the Medical and Health Department, 2,600 positions in the Rural Development Department, and more than 100 posts in the Mines Department.

As of now, nearly 92,000 youth have been appointed during the tenure of the current BJP-led state government.

With the issuance of 20,000 additional appointment letters in December, this number will rise to 1.12 lakh.

The Chief Minister has directed all officials to ensure transparency and timeliness in every stage of the recruitment process -- from advertisement to examination, results, and document verification.

He also advised deploying additional personnel and resources wherever required to prevent procedural delays.

Chief Minister Sharma reaffirmed that employment generation remains a top priority for his government.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, he said that the upcoming Rozgar Utsav would bring a "ray of hope to thousands of families", reflecting a new employment policy where government, industry, and society work together for the future of Rajasthan's youth.

Through this initiative, the state government has sent a strong message that job creation has become a continuous process in Rajasthan.

The Employment Festival will not only reduce unemployment but also strengthen the state's economy and social harmony, paving the way for a more self-reliant and prosperous Rajasthan.

