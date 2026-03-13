Rajasthan govt stands with farmers: CM Sharma

Jaipur, March 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday that farmers constitute the soul of the nation.

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He said that, honouring their contribution, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transferred the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi into the accounts of millions of farming families.

He added that in Rajasthan alone, over 66.76 lakh farmers have received a total amount exceeding Rs 1,355 crore.

He affirmed that the state government stands firmly with farmers in every situation.

Sharma claimed that farmers have always remained a top priority for PM Modi, adding that over the years, under his leadership, a fresh perspective has been introduced in policies related to farmers.

He said that Farmers are now recognised as the true strength of the nation.

He added that the Prime Minister is firmly committed to ensuring the prosperity of farmers, and several schemes have been implemented toward this objective, with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana emerging as a flagship initiative.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is working with unwavering commitment to safeguard farmers’ interests and ensure their welfare.

The Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has also been implemented in the state, under which eligible farmers receive an additional honorarium of Rs 3,000 annually from the state government.

He added that the government is committed to increasing this amount in a phased manner, eventually raising it to Rs 12,000.

Under the Crop Insurance Scheme, compensation for crop damage is being provided at a higher rate than that of the previous government. So far, insurance claims worth Rs 6,473 crore have been distributed across the state under the scheme.

Sharma said that keeping farmers’ welfare at the forefront, the state government has allocated Rs 1,19,408 crore for agriculture in the 2026–27 budget, marking a historic 34 per cent increase compared to the final budget of the previous government (2023-24).

Under the Chief Minister Mangala Livestock Insurance Scheme, free insurance policies have been issued for more than 16 lakh livestock, and claims are being regularly settled.

Additionally, 536 mobile veterinary units are providing services in villages across the state.

--IANS

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