Rajasthan govt schools to hold mega parent-teacher meeting on October 31; Sri Krishna Bhog to be organised

Jaipur, Oct 29 (IANS) The Rajasthan Education Department will conduct a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) across all government schools in the state on October 31, aimed at strengthening communication between teachers and parents and reviewing students' academic progress, attendance and behaviour, officials said on Wednesday.

The meeting, scheduled to begin simultaneously at 10 a.m. in all government schools, is part of the 'Prakhar Rajasthan Abhiyan 2.0', which focuses on public involvement in education and improving the quality of learning outcomes.

Officials said the PTM will help parents understand their children's academic performance, discipline, and attendance, while teachers will share strategies to enhance student learning.

As part of the initiative, a Sri Krishna Bhog will be organised in schools under the mid-day meal programme.

Parents may contribute to this bhog on occasions such as a children's birthday, a parent's wedding anniversary, or other auspicious events, fostering a sense of participation and ownership in the school's activities.

The Education Department said that the Bhog aims to build stronger parent-school connections and encourage new parents to enroll their children in government schools.

Teachers have been directed to use the occasion to boost school enrollment and strengthen community ties.

Officials issued directions regarding the organisation of Sri Krishna Bhog under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

According to the state government's order, the Prakhar Rajasthan Abhiyan 2.0, launched on September 5 to strengthen basic literacy and numeracy, will continue across the state until December 5.

In view of this, all institution heads have been instructed to organise Sri Krishna Bhog programmes in maximum numbers at their respective schools to encourage community involvement and enhance parental engagement in education.

During the Mega PTM, schools will also host cultural performances, debates, essay writing, painting, and poster or slogan competitions.

An exhibition of student achievements will display students' learning outcomes, exam performances, and creative work.

Teachers will also brief parents on future academic plans and educational targets.

The event coincides with National Unity Day (October 31), commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

On this occasion, all participants will take the National Unity Pledge, and short films promoting national integration and social harmony will be screened to instill the values of unity and diversity among students.

--IANS

arc/khz