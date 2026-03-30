Rajasthan govt schools to begin new academic session from April 1; 'Praveshotsav 2026' to boost enrolment

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) The 2026–27 academic session in Rajasthan’s government schools will commence from April 1 with renewed enthusiasm and widespread public participation. To mark the beginning, Praveshotsav 2026 is being organised across the state as a large-scale campaign aimed at increasing enrolment, reducing dropout rates, and ensuring every child is connected to education, officials said on Monday.

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The Education Department has completed all necessary preparations and issued guidelines from the state to the school level to ensure smooth implementation. This year, Praveshotsav is being conducted not merely as a ceremonial event but as a focused mission to bring every child into the educational mainstream. A key highlight of this year’s initiative is an intensive door-to-door outreach campaign.

Under a phased schedule on March 27, April 6, April 10, and April 15, teams comprising Anganwadi workers, teachers, school staff, and local representatives are visiting households to identify children aged 3 to 18 years and ensure their enrolment, officials said, adding that “this extensive effort aims to ensure that no child is left out of the education system and that awareness about schooling reaches every family.”

The recently organised Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) has laid a strong foundation for the campaign. Education Minister Madan Dilawar, ACS (Education) Rajesh Yadav, and Director Sitaram Jat personally visited schools to review preparations and promote dialogue between parents and teachers. The initiative has enhanced transparency and strengthened parental trust in government schools.

In a major step, teaching activities will begin in full swing from the very first day of the session. The department has ensured timely distribution of textbooks, with most supplies reaching districts by March 25 and the remainder to be completed by April 1. This ensures that the goal of “learning from day one” becomes a reality across government schools.

To promote holistic development, a digital health check-up campaign will begin from April 16. Students will undergo regular health screenings, and necessary medical support will be provided. Additionally, special academic activities will be conducted in May to strengthen foundational learning and improve overall educational outcomes.

Government schools in Rajasthan have seen significant improvements in recent years, including trained teachers, better infrastructure, smart classrooms, ICT labs, activity-based learning, sports facilities, vocational education, and digital libraries. Scholarships and incentive schemes are also encouraging students to perform better, positioning government schools as reliable centres of quality education.

The Education Department has directed all officials to work with commitment to ensure that no child is deprived of education. Parents have been urged to enrol their children in nearby government schools, with special emphasis on admitting children aged 5 to 6 into Class 1, particularly those transitioning from Anganwadi centres.

With the theme “Education Begins with the Start of the Academic Session”, Praveshotsav 2026 is evolving into a mass movement across Rajasthan — aimed at reaching every household, enrolling every child, and strengthening the foundation of the state’s future through education.

--IANS

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