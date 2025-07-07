‘Rajasthan govt protecting accused’: Hanuman Beniwal on SI recruitment

Jaipur, July 7 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal has once again challenged the state government over the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the alleged irregularities in the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment-2021.

Demanding the dissolution of RPSC and an impartial probe into the recruitment scam, Beniwal questioned the government’s intent, saying, “When the court itself has stated that the integrity and sanctity of the recruitment process has been violated, why is the government protecting those involved?”

Addressing the media at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Beniwal alleged that deep-rooted corruption has spread within the Commission through the collusion of both the BJP and Congress.

“The deserving youth, who cleared the exam through sheer hard work, are still running from pillar to post in court, while those with political connections are enjoying the benefits. This injustice will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

Beniwal further accused the state government of trying to suppress the protest.

“Fearing the announcement of our planned Delhi march, the government disconnected my residence's electricity connection. But the Bhajanlal government must understand that Hanuman Beniwal will not be intimidated by such tactics.”

Reiterating his stand, Beniwal said, “We have full faith in the judiciary and are confident that the court will rule in favour of the youth and cancel the flawed SI recruitment. Still, to strengthen this demand and call for a complete overhaul of the RPSC, we will march to Delhi with one lakh youth. This is essential to root out corruption from the Commission permanently.”

He also emphasised that the court’s observation questioning whether 'the sanctity of the recruitment process has been violated' was not just a remark, but a significant signal.

Beniwal declared that the "alliance" of the BJP and Congress will no longer silence the youth of Rajasthan.

“Their nexus will not be allowed to crush the aspirations of lakhs of deserving candidates. The faith and support of the youth is my true strength, and that strength is enough to compel any government to act.”

