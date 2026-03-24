Rajasthan govt prioritising development of pilgrimage sites: CM Sharma​

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) Emphasising the importance of faith-based infrastructure, the state government is prioritising the development of pilgrimage sites across Rajasthan, said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, adding that adherence to Dharma is essential in every sphere of life, including governance and public service.​

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He emphasised that no task can be accomplished effectively without Dharma, and that true success (Siddhi) is achieved only by following the path of righteousness. ​

Sharma was addressing the Purnahuti (concluding ceremony) of the Shri Lalita Mahayagya and the Prana Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Goddess Saraswati Temple, held at Kanana Shri Math in Balotra on Tuesday. ​

He said such religious events strengthen social harmony and connect the younger generation with their rich cultural heritage. ​

Highlighting the religious significance of Balotra, he remarked that its pilgrimage sites serve as guardians of the state’s glorious traditions and that the Kanana Math carries a deeply spiritual aura.​

The Chief Minister noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a significant transformation in its cultural and religious landscape. ​

He referred to landmark initiatives such as the Prana Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain, and the expansion of facilities at major pilgrimage sites under the PRASAD scheme. ​

He stated that under the Varishth Nagarik Teerth Yatra Yojana, senior citizens are being provided free pilgrimage opportunities, while the Mukhyamantri Vikasit Gram evam Ward Yojana is supporting the systematic development of religious sites across the state. ​

Minister for Devasthan Joraram Kumawat highlighted that the state government is actively promoting Sanatan traditions and cultural heritage. He noted that celebrating Rajasthan Day on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada reflects this commitment.​

Mahant Parashuram Giri Maharaj welcomed the Chief Minister and appreciated the government’s public welfare initiatives. ​

He remarked that such religious gatherings symbolise the essence of Sanatan culture and Akhand Bharat, emphasising India’s role in promoting global peace and harmony. ​

Earlier, the Chief Minister performed the Purnahuti of the year-long Shri Lalita Mahayagya. Saints and Mahants from across the country were honoured with traditional offerings. ​

In turn, Mahant Parashuram Giri Maharaj felicitated the Chief Minister by presenting a Shri Yantra. ​

The event was attended by Minister of State (Independent Charge) K.K. Bishnoi, MLA Hamir Singh Bhayal, Mahant Pratap Puri, Aduram Meghwal, Arun Chaudhary, along with other public representatives, saints, and a large number of devotees. ​

--IANS

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