Rajasthan govt official arrested for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 9 (IANS) Acting on the instructions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters, Jaipur City's ACB Outpost, on Monday, arrested one Rajesh Kumar Khandelwal, an Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) posted with the Rajasthan government's Pension Department at Lalkothi, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The ACB Outpost in Jaipur received a complaint, saying that following the death of the complainant's father, the complainant's mother was not receiving her complete pension.

It was alleged that the accused, Rajesh Kumar Khandelwal, demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for processing the full pension amount and 10 per cent of the arrears for clearing the pending pension arrears.

As per the demand made on January 19, 2026, the accused accepted Rs 10,000 from the complainant on Monday.

The bribe amount of Rs 10,000 has been recovered.

Under the supervision of Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General, ACB Jaipur Range, and led by Gyanprakash Naval, Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB Outpost Jaipur City-IV, along with Police Inspector Ramji Lal, and other officials, a trap operation was successfully conducted.

The accused was apprehended red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Further inquiries regarding the involvement of other persons are underway.

The questioning of the accused and further legal proceedings are in progress under the supervision of Satyendra Kumar, ACB Inspector General.

A case will be registered under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation will be carried out.

According to official sources of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), a complainant lodged a complaint with the Jaipur unit of the Bureau. After the death of the complainant’s father, his mother became legally entitled to a full pension, but the concerned department was not releasing the complete pension amount.

When the complainant approached AAO Rajesh Kumar Khandelwal, posted at the Pension Department in Lalkothi, to resolve the issue, the accused did not offer assistance.

Instead, the accused allegedly initiated bargaining and demanded a bribe.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar Khandelwal, demanded a substantial bribe in exchange for initiating the complainant's mother’s full pension and processing the pending arrears.

He allegedly asked for Rs 10,000 in cash and 10 per cent of the arrears amount as illegal gratification.

This demand from a family already devastated by the loss of its breadwinner, merely to secure money rightfully due to them, exposed the insensitivity and corruption prevailing in the system.

Following the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Anand Sharma, ACB Jaipur Range, which confirmed the demand for a bribe.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gyan Prakash Naval laid a trap at the Lalkothi office.

The operation was carried out after completing all legal formalities.

