Rajasthan govt issues directives for faster disposal of grievances on Sampark Portal

Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) The state government has issued detailed guidelines to ensure the prompt and high‑quality disposal of complaints registered by citizens on the Sampark Portal, with a special focus on cases where complainants remain dissatisfied.

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Under these directives, Secretaries of all departments and District Collectors have been instructed to personally review pending grievances to ensure their timely and effective resolution.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas has directed all Administrative Secretaries and District Collectors to adhere to these instructions strictly.

To strengthen citizen satisfaction and accountability in grievance redressal, Administrative Secretaries are required to review at least 10 unresolved grievances on the Sampark Portal daily using the designated system module.

Additionally, to improve both the quality and timeliness of grievance disposal, Departmental Secretaries will visit Sampark Centres every month and personally examine 200-250 pending complaints. They will also assign 3 to 5 unresolved cases each month to officials at the headquarters, district and block levels for necessary action.

Secretaries will regularly monitor the progress of these cases, ensuring time‑bound resolution and assigning accountability at all administrative levels. District Collectors have been tasked with identifying and resolving grievances within their respective districts.

As per the guidelines, by the 7th of every month, District Collectors must identify 500 pending grievances from the Sampark Portal. Between the 7th and 15th, district and block‑level officials will establish direct contact with complainants.

During verification, officials will gather necessary documents, record video evidence and prepare detailed reports outlining the relief provided.

These reports will be submitted to the Department of Public Grievance Redressal between the 15th and 20th of each month. The Department will analyse the reports received from districts and incorporate findings into its monthly review.

Through this structured mechanism, the state government aims to make the grievance‑redressal system more transparent, accountable and citizen‑centric, ensuring faster and more satisfactory resolution of public complaints.

--IANS

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