Rajasthan Governor's health worsens again; doctors monitoring closely

Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) The health of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde deteriorated suddenly on Thursday in Jodhpur, marking the second such episode in the past 10 days. He is currently resting at the Circuit House, where a team of doctors is monitoring his condition.

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According to officials, the Governor had travelled to Jodhpur to attend the convocation ceremony at MBM Engineering University.

Shortly after returning to the Circuit House from the event, he complained of uneasiness, prompting the immediate arrival of a medical team.

Reports indicate that the Governor experienced vomiting and discomfort soon after the ceremony. Officials at the Circuit House alerted the Health Department, following which doctors conducted an on-site medical examination and advised complete rest.

He is currently under close observation and receiving preliminary treatment.

The Jodhpur health administration has been placed on high alert in view of his condition.

Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur has been kept on standby, with a specialised team of doctors ready in case hospitalisation becomes necessary.

His condition is being continuously monitored. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani paid a courtesy visit to the Governor.

During the meeting, Bagde appeared healthy and in good spirits. He also released a book related to Devnani's tenure and extended his congratulations.

The Governor has been facing health issues over the past few days.

On March 10, he was admitted to the ICU at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur due to a urinary tract infection, mild kidney problems, and fever.

He was later discharged after showing improvement. Doctors had advised rest at the time, but the recurrence of symptoms has raised fresh concerns. The administration is currently awaiting an official health bulletin.

Bagde, aged 80, is currently serving as the 45th Governor of Rajasthan since 2024.

A native of Maharashtra, he was the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2014.

Bagde, who has been a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist and member since his childhood, is considered to have played a significant role in boosting the BJP's presence in the Marathwada region.

--IANS

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