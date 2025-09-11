Rajasthan: Ghoomar festival to be organised for first time in Jaipur on Nov 15

Jaipur, Sep 11 (IANS) Rajasthan will witness the first-ever Ghoomar Festival-2025 in Jaipur on November 15, an initiative of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma aimed at showcasing the state’s rich folk culture and strengthening women's empowerment at national and international levels.

Preparations for the event were reviewed in a meeting chaired by District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni at the District Collectorate on Thursday, held under the direction of Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism, Art & Culture Minister Diya Kumari.

Soni instructed officials to ensure timely and effective arrangements, making the festival a grand symbol of Rajasthan’s culture and traditions.

Joint Director of Tourism Punita Singh said the festival will celebrate folk heritage while delivering a strong message of women’s empowerment.

Deputy Director of Tourism Upendra Singh Shekhawat informed that Chitrakoot Stadium, Polo Ground and Bhawani Niketan College Ground are being considered as main venues.

Registrations will open online on 15th September through the Tourism Department’s portal. Group registration of up to 20 participants will be permitted, with registered organisations receiving an incentive of Rs 500.

The department will also release an official festival song and conduct workshops from 9th to 13th November.

Shekhawat added that the Tourism Department will manage tents, lights, sound, decoration and photo-videography. Arrangements for traffic management will be made for participants from schools and colleges.

Municipal Corporation, PHED and JVNl will provide basic facilities like water, sanitation, electricity and toilets. Adequate police force, medical teams and emergency services will also be deployed. Food stalls, souvenir shops and other amenities will be available at the venue. A special jury will oversee continuous review and coordination of the event.

The District Collector directed all departments to work in close cooperation to ensure the success of this historic festival, which aims to take Rajasthan’s heritage and culture to new heights.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Collector Mukesh Kumar Mund, officials from the Police Department, PWD, PHED, Municipal Corporation, JVNl, along with representatives of Rotary Club, Lions Club, NGOs, voluntary organisations, educational institutions and anchor Preeti Saxena.

--IANS

