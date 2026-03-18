Rajasthan gears up for SI exam with tight security, 7.7 lakh candidates to appear

Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas on Wednesday stated that the state government is firmly committed to ensuring an impartial, transparent, and credible examination system. He emphasised that a strict “zero tolerance” policy towards paper leaks must be enforced to uphold public trust.

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Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat regarding the conduct of the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination–2025, the Chief Secretary directed that the entire process be carried out under stringent security measures and robust surveillance.

The examination is scheduled to be held on April 5–6 at 1,174 centres across the state, with approximately 7.70 lakh candidates expected to appear. He instructed that coordinated and accountable arrangements be ensured at all levels. Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, and police officials were directed to maintain continuous surveillance, ensure effective law and order, and establish seamless coordination at all examination centres, leaving no scope for negligence.

The Chief Secretary stressed that the confidentiality of question papers must be given the highest priority, with secure storage, transportation, and timely distribution ensured.

He also directed strict monitoring of suspicious individuals and effective measures to prevent impersonation by dummy candidates.

Instructions were issued to ensure mandatory videography at all centres and to deploy senior officials to actively supervise the functioning of flying squads.

He further directed that cyber cafes and e-Mitra centres within a 100-metre radius of examination centres remain closed during the examination period. A complete ban on electronic devices must be strictly enforced. Additionally, multi-layered verification measures — such as QR code-enabled admit cards, photo identification, and video recording — are to be implemented to ensure accurate candidate identification.

During the meeting, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma described the examination as highly sensitive, emphasising that its planning must be undertaken with utmost seriousness and that supervisory officers be selected with due care.

Hemant Priyadarshini, Member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), termed it a crucial examination for the state and stressed the need for 100 per cent compliance, drawing lessons from past experiences and adhering strictly to a zero-tolerance policy.

Ramniwas Mehta, Secretary, RPSC, informed that the examination will be conducted at 1,174 centres across 41 cities, with around 7.70 lakh candidates expected to participate.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Director General of Police (SOG & ATS), Director General of Police (Law & Order), Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Police Commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur, Superintendents of Police, and District Education Officers, among others.

--IANS

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