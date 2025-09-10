Rajasthan: Fourth session of Legislative Assembly adjourned indefinitely

Jaipur, Sep 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced the conclusion of the fourth session of the 16th Assembly on Wednesday, adjourning it indefinitely at 4:58 pm.

The session ended with the national anthem.

Devnani informed that the session, which began on 1 September, included six sittings, lasting a total of 18 hours and 40 minutes.

The Speaker highlighted that the Assembly achieved an unprecedented record of receiving timely responses to 91.5 per cent of questions across the first three sessions.

In the fourth session alone, 3008 questions were received, including 1237 starred, 1770 unstarred, and one short notice question.

Out of 120 starred questions listed, 53 were asked and answered orally. Devnani said that 437 attention proposals were received under Rule 131, of which 14 were rejected and two were listed for discussion.

He noted that, for the first time, 78 per cent of such motions received answers. A total of 134 adjournment motions were submitted by members.

Of these, 21 were admitted for discussion, with 17 MLAs presenting their views. The House also received 95 special mention motions this session, with 78 taken up in the House. Across the first three sessions, 651 proposals were submitted, and answers were received for 615, marking a 94 per cent response rate.

During the session, 267 slips were submitted by MLAs, of which 20 were selected, allowing members to present their views. On the legislative front, 7 new bills were introduced and 3 bills of the Select Committee were presented, bringing the total to 10 bills passed and 1 withdrawn.

Members submitted 161 amendment proposals on various bills, with 115 accepted and 46 rejected at the secretariat level.

Devnani emphasised that the consistent review mechanism has significantly improved the Assembly’s efficiency, setting a new benchmark in legislative functioning.

--IANS

arc/dan