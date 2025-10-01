Rajasthan: Final voter list published for Antah Assembly by-poll

Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) In preparation for the upcoming by-election in the Antah Assembly Constituency in Rajasthan, the final voter list was officially published on Wednesday under the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The list was released as part of the special summary revision based on the eligibility date of July 1, 2025.

A meeting to mark the final publication was chaired by District Election Officer Rohitashv Singh Tomar and attended by representatives of political parties and local media.

During the session, hard copies, CDs, and pen drives containing the updated voter lists were handed over to party representatives in the presence of journalists to ensure transparency.

State Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan informed that political parties had already been briefed about the special summary revision programme.

He confirmed that the final voter list has now been released following the completion of the claims and objections process.

At the time of the draft publication, the total number of voters in the Antah constituency stood at 226,227, comprising 115,982 male voters, 110,241 female voters, and 4 voters categorised as 'others'.

During the revision period from September 3 to 17, 2025, citizens submitted claims and objections regarding the draft list.

All such submissions were addressed and resolved by September 25, 2025.

As per the final voter list published on October 1, the total number of registered voters in the Antah Assembly Constituency has increased to 227,563. This includes 116,405 male voters, 111,154 female voters, and 4 others.

Political party representatives and the media were also briefed on the latest guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India regarding the upcoming electoral process.

The publication of the final list marks a key milestone in the run-up to the by-election.

