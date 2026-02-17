Rajasthan: Eight judicial officers declared APO following surprise inspection by acting Chief Justice​

Jaipur, Feb 17 (IANS) The Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, has placed eight judicial officers under “Awaiting Posting Orders” (APO) with immediate effect. The orders were issued by the High Court Registrar General, citing administrative reasons. ​

Although the APO order does not specify detailed grounds, it is reported that during a surprise inspection of subordinate courts, several courtrooms were found vacant, and some judicial officers were absent from their designated seats during court hours.​

There were also reports that certain officers were dictating judgments in their chambers during scheduled court time, despite fixed court and chamber hours being prescribed. ​

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a bomb threat was received via email concerning the High Court complex at Jhalamand, Jodhpur. ​

As a precautionary measure, the entire complex was evacuated, and security protocols were activated. Due to the security alert, court proceedings were temporarily disrupted.​

A notice was displayed informing litigants and lawyers that hearings would commence at 11:30 am. Amid the security arrangements, Acting Chief Justice Sharma arrived early at the Heritage Building complex of the Rajasthan High Court and conducted a surprise inspection of various district, metropolitan, and subordinate courts. ​

During the inspection, multiple courtrooms were reportedly found vacant, and several judicial officers were absent from their assigned seats. The Acting Chief Justice is understood to have taken serious note of the apparent lapses in discipline and punctuality.​

Following the inspection, the Acting Chief Justice returned to the High Court. Shortly thereafter, Registrar General Chanchal Mishra issued formal orders placing eight judicial officers under APO with immediate effect. Among those transferred, Ajay Sharma has been directed to report to the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur. ​

The remaining seven officers have been instructed to report to the headquarters of the District and Sessions Judge, Jodhpur District, until further posting orders are issued.

