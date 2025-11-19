Rajasthan: Dy CM inaugurates state-level Ghoomar Festival

Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism, Arts & Culture Minister Diya Kumari, the Rajasthan Tourism Department organised a grand State-Level Ghoomar Festival across all seven divisional headquarters on Wednesday.

Aimed at giving new direction to Rajasthan’s folk culture, traditional arts, and a public-participation-based cultural model, the event created history by entering the Asia Book of Records, with approximately 6,000 women performing Ghoomar simultaneously across the state.

The Jaipur division hosted its festival at the football ground of Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium, where thousands of women gathered, embodying the vibrant spirit of Rajasthan’s rich cultural traditions.

The festival resonated with rhythm, beats, and melodies, showcasing the true cultural dignity of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the event by playing the Nagada, greeted the women participants, and extended her blessings. She emphasised the need to pass Rajasthan’s folk culture, arts, and heritage to the younger generation. She announced that large-scale Ghoomar festivals will be organised every year to bring Rajasthan’s iconic dance form to the global stage.

Diya Kumari, along with Jaipur MP Manju Sharma and other dignitaries, also participated in the Ghoomar dance, highlighting the state’s vibrant cultural identity and encouraging young women and girls at the festival.

The festival featured the most ancient form of Ghoomar, performed to the song “Ek Baar Ho Piya Jaipur Shahar Padhar Jo…”. Diya Kumari shared that the state government aims to create a sustainable cultural model by integrating tradition, public participation, and innovation to expand the scope of Rajasthan’s tourism.

A long-term plan is underway to establish the Ghoomar Festival as a signature cultural symbol of Rajasthan, with future possibilities of its inclusion in national and international cultural calendars. A tribute was paid to the late Padmashree Govardhan Kumari, a renowned patron of Ghoomar and Rajasthan’s folk dances.

A short documentary on her life and contributions to the arts was also screened. A large number of women—especially young women—took part enthusiastically. Jaipur residents, dignitaries, students, and the general public arrived at the stadium in significant numbers to witness the celebration.

The event was graced by Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma, Principal Secretary Tourism Rajesh Yadav, Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riyad, Amit Goyal, Financial Advisor Gargi Singh, Joint Directors Punita Singh, Dalip Singh Rathore, Devendra Meena, and Deputy Directors Upendra Singh Shekhawat and Naval Kishore Baswal, among others.

The event began with the Ghoomar performance by artists from the Gangaur Dance Academy, depicting a married woman asking her husband to bring her gemstone-studded jewellery.

Another performance portrayed a heroine in separation, requesting her barmaid to respectfully call her husband back.

The audience also enjoyed a powerful self-defence demonstration by the Fencing Association’s girls’ team, and an impressive musical performance by the CRPF band.

Women dressed in colourful traditional attire began arriving at the stadium from noon, spending the afternoon practising dance, taking selfies, and enjoying the festive ambience.

With over 1,500 registrations each in Jaipur and Jodhpur, both divisions were included in the Elite Awards Category. Rs 2,34,000 in prizes were awarded across five categories: Best Group Dance, Best Costume, Best Jewellery, Best Synchronisation, and Best Choreography in Jaipur and Jodhpur. The remaining five divisions received total awards worth Rs 1,04,000.

--IANS

arc/dan