Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari shares heartfelt anecdote on PM Modi's remarkable memory and warmth

Jaipur, Sep 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, on Monday, shared a deeply personal interaction that sheds light on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extraordinary ability to connect with people on an individual level.

At a time when many view the role of the Prime Minister as overwhelmingly demanding -- meeting thousands of citizens, handling national and international issues, and addressing countless responsibilities -- Deputy CM Diya Kumari highlighted a rare quality in PM Modi that distinguishes him as a leader.

She recounted an incident that left a lasting impression on her.

"Once, when I went to meet him (PM Modi), the very first thing he (PM Modi) asked me was about my mother. I replied that she was doing fine. Immediately, he followed up by asking, 'How is her sugar level?' I was taken aback. I was stunned that he not only knew my mother was diabetic but also remembered it so clearly, despite the fact that he interacts with countless people every single week. That moment stayed with me forever because it revealed how deeply he cares and how sharp his memory is," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Her experience did not end there.

On several occasions when she visited the Prime Minister along with her mother, PM Modi chose to converse with them in Gujarati.

This thoughtful gesture, the Deputy CM said, made both of them feel extremely comfortable.

"It was almost as if we were speaking to a family member, and not to the Prime Minister of the country," she noted.

For Deputy CM Diya Kumari, these personal experiences underline a much larger truth about PM Modi's leadership style.

"Beyond being a decisive and visionary national leader, PM Modi is also someone who remembers the small details, offers warmth in personal interactions, and makes people feel seen and valued."

"It is this unique combination of attentiveness, warmth, and remarkable memory that makes PM Modi stand apart as a leader," Deputy CM Diya Kumari said in her X post, adding that such qualities explain why millions feel personally connected to the Prime Minister.

--IANS

arc/khz