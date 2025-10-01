Rajasthan: Dotasra alleges massive corruption in education transfers

Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, alleging widespread corruption in the Education Department and accusing the RSS of interference in administrative matters.

Speaking at the Congress War Room in Jaipur, Dotasra said, “There has been massive corruption in principal transfers. The BJP government has created a three-tier system for getting approvals - each more opaque than the last. Slips are issued, rejected, and reissued, ultimately ending up with the RSS, which now acts as the final ‘competent authority’.”

He claimed that around 5,000 principal-level transfers have occurred recently, involving manipulation at every stage.

“The process began with 800 names, then expanded to over 3,500, eventually landing in the hands of brokers. I can say with full confidence—this is a transfer scam.”

Dotasra further criticised the Education Minister for deflecting blame and said, “If the system is this compromised, how can he point fingers elsewhere?”

Dotasara accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists ahead of elections. “They influence Election Commission officials, add fake names, and remove genuine voters—especially those who support Congress or other opposition parties. Voter lists are conveniently released just 24 hours before polling. This is not just malpractice; it’s a murder of democracy.”

Criticising the Central government’s GST policy, he alleged that it led to ten years of economic exploitation.

“Now, fearing defeat, they have started announcing GST cuts. But it hasn’t brought down prices or helped the common man.”

Vowing to make the BJP pay in the upcoming local body and panchayat elections, he said, “You may postpone elections, but you cannot escape defeat. Even BJP workers are unhappy with this government’s functioning.”

Dotasra’s birthday turned into a political show of strength, with Congress leaders and workers from across Rajasthan gathering at the party war room.

Tents were erected on the road outside, and the city was dotted with banners and billboards celebrating the occasion. State leaders, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tika Ram Jully, were present as Dotasra cut his birthday cake, receiving greetings throughout the day.

--IANS

arc/dan