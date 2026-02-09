Rajasthan DGP stresses tough action on habitual criminals, drugs

Jaipur, Feb 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma, during his visit to Bhilwara on Monday, conducted a comprehensive crime review meeting of the Ajmer Range at the Collectorate Auditorium, focusing on crime control, pending investigations, law and order, and the overall effectiveness of policing across all districts of the range.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP said Rajasthan Police has clearly defined priorities and all officers must act with full commitment while keeping these objectives in focus.

He emphasised strengthening police patrolling and directed that police visibility be maintained at all times, stating that it instils a sense of security among citizens and fear among criminals. He instructed officers to further strengthen evening and night patrolling, review deployment strategies, and ensure proper briefing of deployed personnel.

To curb road accidents, the DGP directed that road safety campaigns be conducted throughout the year.

He also directed officers to make effective use of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to conduct financial investigations against organised criminals and to attach illegally acquired properties strictly as per legal procedures.

DGP Sharma conducted a point-wise review of cases related to crimes against women and matters under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He also reviewed the implementation of the Case Officer Scheme, action taken under local special laws, preparation of electronic evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, arrest of wanted criminals, pending investigations, and preventive actions taken during 2025 and 2026.

Immediate corrective measures were ordered wherever deficiencies were noticed during circle-wise reviews.

The DGP instructed Investigating Officers (IOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to maintain regular and continuous follow-up in pending cases, stressing that ensuring speedy justice to victims must remain the highest priority of the police.

He emphasised handling serious crimes with sensitivity, impartiality and promptness, ensuring effective and result-oriented action.

Senior officers of the Ajmer Range briefed the DGP on policing initiatives, current crime trends and law and order challenges in their respective districts.

District-wise reports were presented by SP Bhilwara Dharmendra Singh, SP Ajmer Vandita Rana, SP Beawar Ratan Singh, SP Tonk Rajesh K. Meena, SP Nagaur Mridul Kachhawa and SP Didwana–Kuchaman Richa Tomar.

The meeting included detailed discussions on the status of pending cases, action taken so far and future action plans.

The DGP emphasised fixing accountability in policing, ensuring time-bound disposal of cases and enhancing vigilance at the field level, stating that effective and sensitive policing strengthens public trust.

The meeting was attended by ADG Law and Order V.K. Singh, IG Ajmer Range Rajendra Singh and DIG Kunwar Rashtradeep, along with all district SPs, ASPs, Deputy Superintendents of Police, SHOs and other senior police officers of the range.

During the meeting, ADG Law and Order V.K. Singh also shared suggestions for improved crime control, while IG Ajmer Range Rajendra Singh highlighted the overall achievements of the range.

--IANS

arc/pgh