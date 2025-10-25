Rajasthan DGP orders action against gangs and hardcore criminals

Jaipur, Oct 25 (IANS) A high-level meeting was held at the Rajasthan Police Headquarters on Saturday under the chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma to intensify action against organised criminal gangs operating across the state.

Senior officers from districts and ranges most affected by organised crime - including Superintendents of Police, Range Inspectors, and specialised unit heads - attended the meeting.

The session focused on identifying active gangs, dismantling their networks, and ensuring swift and effective legal action.

DGP Rajiv Sharma reiterated that the Rajasthan Police is following a zero-tolerance policy against organised crime.

“Our priority is to discourage criminals and maintain a sense of security among the public. Every police officer must work to their full capacity to achieve this goal,” he emphasised.

He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to maintaining public safety and effectively dealing with all forms of crime through coordinated and innovative policing.

DGP Sharma directed that action should not be limited to individual criminals but extended to entire networks involved in threats, extortion, and intimidation.

He further ordered identification and legal proceedings against all members of organised gangs, taking strict action under Section 111 of the CrPC against active gang members to weaken their morale, seizing the properties and financial assets of gang leaders and their associates and acting firmly against those supporting or promoting gang activities, including on social media.

The DGP emphasised teamwork and inter-district cooperation, urging the use of technology and intelligence-sharing to neutralise gangs comprehensively. The meeting also reviewed pending cases of firing, murder, and threats.

The DGP directed that arrests in pending cases be prioritised and special campaigns be launched to track absconding criminals. He instructed district units to file charge sheets promptly and to analyse threat-related complaints reported from various areas.

“No threats or atmosphere of fear created by criminals will be tolerated at any level,” DGP Sharma asserted.

Senior officers also shared insights and action strategies: ADG (AGTF) Dinesh M.N. presented a detailed plan identifying gang members, their activities, and the corresponding action framework.

ADG Biju George Joseph highlighted the importance of systematically tracking and apprehending each criminal.

ADG (Crime Branch) Hawa Singh outlined strategies for pursuing past cases and eliminating gang networks.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal stressed maintaining and sharing detailed criminal records for coordinated action.

The meeting concluded with a 15-minute PowerPoint presentation, providing a comprehensive overview of gang-related activities, threats, extortion cases, and organised crime trends across all districts.

