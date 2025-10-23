Rajasthan Deputy CM unveils her father’s wax statue on his birth anniversary

Jaipur, Oct 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari unveiled the wax figure of her father, Mahavir Chakra awardee Maharaja Brigadier Sawai Bhawani Singh, on his birth anniversary on Tuesday in Nahargarh.

The event celebrated not just the life of a royal warrior but also a national hero who exemplified courage, humility, and service to the nation.

“This is an extremely proud and emotional moment for me. My father was not only a symbol of valour but also of discipline and compassion. His life continues to inspire generations, and seeing his likeness here at Nahargarh fills my heart with pride. This moment is filled with immense pride and emotion for me. My father was not only the pride of our family but of the entire nation. His statue will inspire every visitor to embrace the values of national service and courage,” she said.

A special 8-minute documentary on Brigadier Bhawani Singh’s life and military achievements was screened, moving everyone present.

The film highlighted his heroic role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, for which he was awarded the Mahavir Chakra, India’s second-highest gallantry award.

Chairman of Amer Fort, Rakesh Cholak, was also present. Founder Director of Jaipur Wax Museum, Anoop Srivastava, expressed gratitude and pride, stating, “It is an honour to immortalise such a great son of India through art. Brigadier Bhawani Singh Ji was the first Maharaja from a royal family to join the Indian Army after Independence. His decision to trade royal luxury for military service represents true patriotism. His wax figure will continue to inspire countless visitors.”

Anoop also emphasised that Jaipur Wax Museum focuses on celebrating Rajasthan’s brave warriors and royal legacy, rather than just cinematic icons.

The museum already houses life-size wax figures of Maharana Pratap, Sawai Jai Singh II, Sawai Ram Singh II, Sawai Madho Singh II, Maharani Gayatri Devi, among others.

The addition of Brigadier Bhawani Singh’s figure further enriches the museum’s “Royal Darbar” section. The wax figure, meticulously crafted after months of research and modelling, stands as a symbol of valour, service, and Rajasthan’s royal pride.

The unveiling ceremony concluded with attendees paying heartfelt tribute to the Maharaja, celebrating his life, legacy, and contribution to the Indian Army and the people of Jaipur. Installed in the "Royal Darbar" section of the Jaipur Wax Museum, the wax statue stands as a tribute to Brigadier Sawai Bhawani Singh’s bravery, discipline, and spirit of service.

Artists carried out months of extensive research before bringing the statue to life, and its clay-face first look was unveiled on his death anniversary in April.

Anoop said that Sawai Bhawani Singh’s personality serves as a source of inspiration not only for Rajasthan but for the entire nation.

He added, “Our aim is not merely entertainment, but to bring the glorious chapters of history and valour closer to the people.”

The event was attended by former army officers, members of the museum team, and several dignitaries from the city.

