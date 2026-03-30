Rajasthan Day row: Congress wishes people, BJP calls party out of touch with traditions​

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Rajasthan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its Rajasthan Day greetings, accusing the party of being disconnected from the state’s cultural roots and traditions.​

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Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Jogaram Patel alleged that the Congress “has no concern for the soil and cultural pride of Rajasthan” and remains fixated on “English calendar dates” rather than traditional Indian systems.​

Earlier on Monday , former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated people, saying, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the Foundation Day of Rajasthan — the land of valour, prowess, rich heritage, and entrepreneurship.” ​

He urged citizens to strengthen culture and social harmony, foster brotherhood, and ensure participation of all sections in development, while reiterating the commitment to quality healthcare and education.​

Reacting to greetings extended by Congress leaders, Patel said the state had already celebrated Rajasthan Day on March 19 this year, coinciding with Chaitra Shukla Pratipada and Nav Samvatsar. ​

“When the entire state observed the occasion as per the traditional calendar, Congress leaders chose to remain silent. Extending belated wishes now makes a mockery of public sentiment,” he said.​

Patel further claimed that the Congress fears losing its vote bank if it aligns with Hindu customs and traditions. He remarked that leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ashok Gehlot show an “aversion” to the Panchang (Hindu almanack).​

Highlighting the historical context, Patel noted that the formation of ‘Vrihad Rajasthan’ in 1949 took place on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada. ​

He said the present state government, under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has sought to reconnect with these roots by observing Rajasthan Day in line with the traditional calendar.​

Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham echoed similar sentiments, alleging that the Congress is opposed to Rajasthan’s culture and Indian traditions. ​

He said extending greetings on March 30 reflects a mindset “against Hindu customs and Sanatan culture” and termed it a “deliberate attempt to mislead the public.”​

Bedham also referred to the historical moment of Rajasthan’s formation, stating that it was associated with an auspicious alignment under Revati Nakshatra and Indra Yoga on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, a decision linked to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. ​

Questioning Congress leaders, he asked why they were “disregarding the sentiments associated with Sardar Patel and traditional observances.” ​

He added that the state government’s decision to celebrate Nav Samvatsar as Rajasthan Day was aimed at honouring Indian traditions, and noted that the occasion was marked with enthusiasm across the state on March 19.​

In fact, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully had also extended greetings on Monday for Rajasthan Day.​

--IANS

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