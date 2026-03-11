Rajasthan Day: Grand event to be organised on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada in Jalore​

Jaipur, March 11 (IANS) On the initiative of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the celebration of Rajasthan Day was started last year on the occasion of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada.​

This year too, the state government will celebrate Rajasthan Day through various programmes and events across the state on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada (19 March).​

Programmes will begin from March 14 and continue till March 19. The event will commence with a seven-day Cleanliness Week from March 14. During this period, state-level programmes will be held in Jaipur, and district-level programmes will be held across all districts.​

On March 15, the state-level Vikas Rajasthan Run will be organised in Jaipur, flagged off by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Similar runs will be held in all districts.

A ‘Know Rajasthan’ digital quiz will be launched on the same day as the state-level ODOP Fair and Exhibition in Jaipur. Competitions such as essay writing, speech, and painting will be organised in universities and colleges.​

In the evening, the five-day Rajasthan Day/Bikaner House event will be inaugurated at Bikaner House in Delhi.​

On March 16, Rajasthan Tribal Pride Day will be celebrated at Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur. Activities will include foundation stone laying ceremonies, tribal art and handicraft exhibitions, and dialogue programmes.​

A state-level Youth Conference will be held in Jaipur on March 17 to mark Rajasthan Youth Power Day. The Know Rajasthan quiz will also be conducted in all districts.

Evening activities will include dialogues with entrepreneurs and the distribution of employment letters in the private sector.​

On March 18, Farmers and Animal Husbandry Prosperity Day will be celebrated through interactions with farmers and cattle rearers, as well as the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for development works.​

In the evening, the Maha Aarti will be held in government temples across the state, with the Chief Minister participating.​

The main function of Rajasthan Day will be held in Jalore on March 19. A Beneficiary Conference will be organised, featuring communication and direct benefit transfers to beneficiaries. A state-level cultural programme will be held in Jaipur in the evening.​

