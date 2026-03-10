Rajasthan: Cybersecurity and legal rights awareness session for students on March 12​

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) To commemorate International Women’s Day, a special online awareness programme will be held on March 12 to educate female students about their rights, safety measures, and cybersecurity. ​

The programme will be conducted through the Webex platform, and efforts are being made to include as many female students as possible from schools and colleges.​

Additional Director General of Police (Civil Rights) and AHT, Lata Manoj Kumar, said that the objective of this online session is to create awareness about the rising incidents of cybercrime in the digital age, provide information about various government schemes related to women’s safety, and educate students about the use of security-related digital platforms such as the RajCop app. ​

The program will also provide students with detailed information about laws and their legal rights.​

Two separate sessions will be conducted as part of the programme. ​

The first session, scheduled from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, will feature Deputy Inspector General of Cyber Crime, Vikas Sharma, who will speak on cyber awareness and women’s safety in the digital age. ​

He will provide detailed guidance on cybercrime prevention, safe internet usage, and ways to avoid online fraud. ​

The second session will take place from 12:01 pm to 1:00 pm.

During this session, Deputy Inspector General of Crime, Deepak Bhargava, will discuss the New Judicial Code and women’s safety, informing students about new criminal laws and key legal provisions related to women’s protection. ​

The initiative aims to raise awareness among the younger generation and equip them with the knowledge necessary to stay safe in the digital and social environment, enabling them to understand their rights and protect themselves from various forms of crime. ​

