Rajasthan: Crackdown in Karauli under Operation Shikanja

Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Under Operation Shikanja, a statewide initiative in Rajasthan to curb organised crime and illegal activities, Karauli Police have taken major action against an alleged “Online Betting King” by identifying illegal assets worth around Rs 35 crore and initiating proceedings to attach them.

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In connection with the case, police have filed a petition in court seeking the seizure of several assets, including a hotel, residential houses, flats in Jaipur, land parcels, and a luxury vehicle.

Acting on the directives of Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Operation Shikanja is being carried out across the state to target organised criminals, mafias, hardcore offenders, and wanted criminals with rewards on their heads.

Under the guidance of Inspector General of Police for the Bharatpur Range, Kailash Chandra Bishnoi, and the leadership of Karauli Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal, an intensive campaign against wanted criminals is underway in the district.

Under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Pal, Hindaun City, police uncovered a large-scale online betting network.

According to SP Lokesh Sonwal, Aminuddin Khan alias ‘Amin’ (50), a resident of Karauli, is a major operator in the online betting racket and is also accused of being the prime conspirator behind the communal riots in Karauli in 2022.

For a long time, he allegedly operated a multi‑crore betting network across Karauli, Hindaun, Gangapur City, and Jaipur through agents using platforms such as the “Cricket Live Guru App.”

Recently, Hindaun City Police arrested several agents while they were placing bets on the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia. Their interrogation exposed the entire network. Under Operation Shutter Down, police have so far arrested 16 members associated with the gang.

Investigations revealed that the accused possesses assets far exceeding his declared income. No legitimate business or regular source of income linked to him could be identified.

Most properties were reportedly purchased with cash, and bank account analysis did not show any transactions corresponding to lawful income. Police prepared a detailed report after examining property documents, bank records, income tax details, vehicle registrations, and revenue records related to the accused.

The investigation concluded that the properties were acquired using proceeds of crime. Based on these findings, an application has been filed before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Hindaun City seeking attachment of these assets under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Police have identified movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 35 crore belonging to the accused. These include a luxury hotel, a residential house, two flats in Jaipur, a commercial plot, approximately 19 bighas and 7 biswas of land, and a Fortuner SUV.

SP Sonwal said that strict action against assets acquired through criminal activities will financially weaken criminals and send a strong message to the public, especially the youth, to stay away from crime. Karauli Police believe the operation will significantly help curb organised crime in the region.

During the operation, a team including Hindaun City Circle Officer Munesh Kumar, SHO of Hindaun Sadar Police Station Purushottam Lal, Inspector Hemant Kumar Verma, ASI Girdhari Singh, Cyber Cell officer Manish Kumar, and other police personnel played a key role.

--IANS

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