Rajasthan court cancels Rs 18 crore development proposal for Sanwaliya Seth Temple

Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) In a landmark decision, the Mandphia Civil Court in Rajasthan has declared the April 12, 2018, proposal by the Sanwaliya Seth Temple Board to release Rs 18 crore for the development of the Matrikundiya pilgrimage site as void.

The court has also issued a permanent injunction, barring the Chairman and CEO of the Temple Board from spending or releasing any funds from the temple’s treasury for the proposed project, stating the move violated Section 28 of the Sanwaliya Temple Board Act, 1992. As per the ruling, if any funds were released, they must be returned to the Temple Board’s account within two months.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 by a group of petitioners, including Mandphia resident Madanlal Jain, against 49 individuals, including the Temple Board's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. The petitioners argued that the Sanwaliya Temple Board Act, enacted by the state government in 1992, was meant to ensure proper management of funds for the temple’s welfare and religious activities.

The petitioners raised concerns that funds from the temple’s treasury -- intended to support various temple-related projects -- were being diverted for non-religious purposes. These funds had already been earmarked for infrastructure development, including roads connecting 16 surrounding villages to the temple, construction of accommodation for devotees, educational institutions, and the expansion of the temple complex. The estimated cost of these projects is approximately Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 300 crore.

The case highlighted several issues, including unauthorised projects and violation of the Temple Act, misuse of funds and so on. Despite ongoing public welfare projects, the Temple Board approved funding for external government initiatives in villages outside its jurisdiction.

The Devasthan Department had also raised objections, asserting that these projects could not be executed within the framework of the Temple Board Act. The petitioners contended that the approval to release Rs 18 crore for the development of the Matrikundiya pilgrimage site was a clear violation of the Temple Board Act. They argued that such funds should only be used for purposes directly related to the temple’s religious functions and its designated jurisdiction. The petitioners accused the Temple Board of misusing temple funds, directing them towards government projects outside the scope of its mandate.

Presiding Officer Vikas Kumar Agarwal delivered the ruling on November 17, following extensive hearings. The court declared the Rs 18 crore development proposal void, stating that it violated the provisions of the Temple Board Act.

The ruling effectively prohibits the Sanwaliya Temple Board’s President and CEO from allocating any further funds for non-religious purposes.

The court also ordered that any funds already released as part of this proposal be returned to the temple's treasury within two months.

This ruling is a significant step toward safeguarding the proper management of temple funds and ensuring they are used in accordance with the law. In related news, the Sanwaliya Seth Temple Board has recently approved a record budget of Rs 421 crore for various development projects aimed at improving facilities for pilgrims.

The new projects will include high-tech amenities and expanded infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of visitors. However, the court’s ruling casts a shadow over the temple’s expansion plans, particularly regarding the Matrikundiya project, which now faces significant delays due to the legal constraints.

The Sanwaliya Seth Temple, which attracts millions of devotees, must ensure that its funds are used in a manner that aligns with its religious and cultural mission, as mandated by law, said officials.

