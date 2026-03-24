Rajasthan Congress to hold protest in Jaipur on March 27 over gas shortage crisis​

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) To amplify the voice of common people affected by the gas shortage and demand accountability from the government, the Congress Party in Rajasthan will organise a massive protest at Shaheed Smarak, Jaipur, on March 27.​

Read More

It was announced by Govind Singh Dotasra, President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, while convening a meeting on Tuesday at the State Congress Headquarters in Jaipur with the presidents and conveners of the party’s frontal organisations, departments, and cells.​

During the meeting, Dotasra issued clear directives to all departments and cells, instructing them to actively engage within their respective domains. ​

He emphasised the need to reach out to the public, understand their grievances and hardships, and work towards providing meaningful assistance. ​

He further mandated the expansion of organisational structures down to the Block, Mandal, and Booth levels.​

All units were directed to work closely with the masses by addressing issues affecting the state and its people. ​

Additionally, it was made compulsory for district- and state-level office bearers of these departments and cells to participate in all programs organised by the District Congress Committees and the State Congress Committee. ​

Dotasra also expressed concern about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, stating that it could trigger a crisis in the country's LPG and petroleum markets. ​

He noted that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had earlier raised this issue and urged the Prime Minister to convene an all-party meeting to formulate a strategy to address the potential crisis.​

However, leaders of the ruling BJP dismissed these warnings, claiming that no such crisis existed. He further stated that, in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the possibility of shortages of LPG and petroleum products due to the conflict, as well as the hardships that may follow. ​

Dotasra criticised this as a delayed admission and alleged that the government has failed to take proactive steps to protect citizens during this critical period. ​

Drawing a parallel with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dotasra remarked that just as the Prime Minister remained absent from public engagement during a crucial phase of the pandemic, he appears similarly distant during the current crisis.​

He criticised the “double-engine” BJP government for failing to take adequate measures to safeguard citizens from hardship. Dotasra attributed the emerging crisis to what he described as flawed foreign policy decisions by the Central government. ​

He alleged that India’s shift in international relations has affected its ability to secure essential energy supplies, leading to shortages of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel.​

He stated that the impact is being felt not only by households but also by industries such as ceramics, fertilisers, printing, and small-scale manufacturing, many of which have scaled down operations or shut down, resulting in widespread unemployment. ​

He added that the shortage of cooking gas has disrupted social functions, including weddings, and has triggered economic distress reminiscent of the COVID-19 period, forcing many labourers to return to their native places. ​

--IANS

arc/dan