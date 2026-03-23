Rajasthan Cong to launch statewide 'Save Democracy' campaign from April 1

Jaipur, March 23 (IANS) The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) will appoint chairpersons for all newly constituted Gram Panchayats, while the process of appointing ward presidents in all urban local bodies has already begun. From April 1, 2026, the RPCC will launch a statewide campaign titled "Sangathan Badhao-Loktantra Bachao" (Strengthen the Organisation-Save Democracy).

Read More

Under this initiative, chairpersons will be appointed at every ward and Gram Panchayat level, followed by the formation of 21-member executive committees. The announcement was made by RPCC President Govind Singh Dotasra while addressing a press conference at the State Congress headquarters in Jaipur.

Dotasra alleged that the Rajasthan government, fearing electoral defeat, is deliberately avoiding elections to urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions.

He said repeated attempts are being made to postpone these elections on various pretexts. He further alleged that the state government delayed the constitution of the OBC Representation Commission and failed to provide it with adequate resources. Now, citing the non-submission of the Commission’s report, the government is attempting to defer elections -- despite court directions.

He questioned how the Commission could complete its survey and submit a report without sufficient resources, adding that the government appears unwilling to accept the report in order to delay Panchayati Raj elections.

According to him, this amounts to a direct attack on democratic processes. Dotasra also criticised the state government for allegedly using a flawed voter list for Panchayati Raj elections.

He said that while the Election Commission has completed the Special Summary Revision (SSR) process, the government continues to cite non-receipt of the updated list.

He alleged that issuing a defective voter list reflects a lack of faith in democratic values and accused the government of misleading the public. To address these concerns, the RPCC will launch a 30-day statewide awareness campaign beginning April 1.

The campaign will be conducted at Gram Panchayat headquarters by local Congress units, at ward and block levels by Block Congress Committees, and at district headquarters by District Congress Committees.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about democratic rights and organisational strengthening. As part of the campaign, Dotasra, along with Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, will tour districts across the state. Visits to Beawar and Balotra are scheduled for April 2 and 3.

Dotasra also raised concerns over a shortage of cooking gas, attributing public hardships to what he termed policy failures of the Central government and the state’s “double-engine” government.

He said the shortage has affected households, employment and social functions, and has forced hotels, restaurants, canteens and student messes to shut down. Congress units across the state have held protests on the issue, and a major demonstration is scheduled at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on March 27, 2026.

--IANS

arc/pgh