Rajasthan: Committees set up for safety review of schools, colleges, govt buildings on CM's instructions

Jaipur, July 26 (IANS) Acting promptly on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Rajasthan government has constituted permanent committees for the safety review and timely repair of government schools, hostels, colleges, medical buildings, other public structures, roads, and culverts.

These committees will ensure that all repair works of unsafe infrastructure are completed before 15 June every year to avoid mishaps during the monsoon season. Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant issued formal orders for the formation of these committees.

The move comes in direct response to the tragic incident at Piplodi in Jhalawar district. Chief Minister Sharma had immediately convened a high-level meeting on Friday following the roof collapse incident.

In line with the decisions taken during that meeting, a state-level permanent committee has been constituted for the safety assessment and repair of government buildings.

This committee will be chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department.

Members will include Additional Chief Secretaries or Joint Secretary-level representatives from Higher and Technical Education, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Principal Secretaries from Energy, Medical and Health, Urban Development and Housing, Education, Autonomous Governance, Agriculture, and a representative from the Finance Department.

The state-level committee has been tasked with overseeing timely safety audits of government schools, colleges, hostels, offices, roads, and bridges.

It will guide the identification and demolition of unsafe or dilapidated structures, estimate repair requirements, and ensure the availability of financial and technical resources.

The committee will also review progress monthly and ensure that all essential repairs are completed before the start of the monsoon each year, thereby minimising risk to life and property.

In addition to the state-level committee, district-level permanent committees have also been formed, with the District Collector serving as Chairperson.

Other members include the Chief Executive Officer of the District Council, Superintending Engineers from the Public Works Department and Electricity Distribution Corporation, the Chief Medical and Health Officer, the District Education Officer, and other officers nominated by the Collector. These district-level committees will coordinate with various departments to conduct safety audits of buildings, roads, bridges, and culverts, particularly during the monsoon.

They will take proactive steps to address threats such as electrical hazards, waterlogging, damaged infrastructure, and unsafe structures. Furthermore, they are authorised to declare buildings unsafe, ensure their demolition, and issue timely directives to prevent accidents.

Through this multi-tiered system, the Rajasthan government aims to establish a robust and responsive safety mechanism across the state, ensuring the protection of students, staff, and citizens by addressing structural vulnerabilities before disasters strike.

--IANS

arc/pgh