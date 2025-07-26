Rajasthan: CM’s office and Jaipur Airport receive bomb threat; exhaustive searches conducted

Jaipur, July 26 (IANS) Jaipur International Airport and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) received a bomb threat on Saturday, putting the security agency on high alert.

The threat said that the airport and CMO would be “blown up within one to two hours.” It was sent to the airport’s official email address on Saturday.

In response, multiple agencies - including the police, CISF, bomb disposal squad, anti-sabotage units, fire brigade, and civil defence teams - swiftly cordoned off both sites and conducted exhaustive searches.

Sniffer dogs and CCTV reviews were deployed across the airport terminal and surrounding areas. However, no explosives or suspicious items were discovered, and authorities later confirmed the threat to be a hoax.

This incident is the latest in a series of over many hoax bomb threats Jaipur received in 2025, targeting public spaces such as schools, courts, metro stations, hospitals, stadiums, and government offices.

Previous incidents include an evacuation at a private school in Vidhyadhar Nagar and a major search operation at an ESIC hospital in Sodala. Another notable instance involved mini secretariats across Rajasthan.

According to local police, this marks the ninth bomb threat the airport has received in the past two years.

On May 30, threats of a bomb blast were received at the Mansarovar Metro Station and two courts. Among these, a threatening mail was sent to the Jaipur Metro Court and the Family Court. The Family Court was searched for about four hours.

At the same time, after searching for about an hour in Jaipur Metro Court, the premises were declared safe. On May 13, May 12 and May 8, threats were given to blow up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

On May 9, Jaipur Metro received a bomb threat. The email was received on the mail ID of Jaipur Metro. In this, after the success of Operation Sindoor, there was a threat to blow up both the Jaipur Metro Station and the train, but nothing was found in the investigation.

On June 6, 2025, a bomb threat was received at The Palace School located at Jaleb Chowk in Jaipur. The mail came on the school's mail ID, but no one paid attention as the school was closed. The next day, the school administration saw the mail and informed the police.

On 19 August 2024, bomb threats were received at two places in Jaipur in a single day. There was a threat to blow up Delhi Public School at 11 am and Pink Square Mall in Adarsh ​​Nagar at 3 pm. Both places were searched for several hours, but nothing was found.

