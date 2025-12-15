Rajasthan CM’s birthday coincides with two years of BJP govt in desert state

Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Rajasthan witnessed a rare and symbolic coincidence on Monday as December 15 marked both the completion of two years of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government and the birthday of the Chief Minister.

Beginning his birthday on a spiritual note, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple and Govind Devji Temple in Jaipur early in the morning, where he offered prayers for the state's prosperity. Later, he reached the Pinjrapol Gaushala in Sanganer, where he served cows and took part in social service activities.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inspected a blood donation camp and encouraged the donors, appreciating their contribution to society. Exactly two years ago, in December 2023, BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

With today marking the completion of his two-year tenure, the state government has planned various programmes and public events across Rajasthan till December 25 to highlight achievements and connect with citizens.

Bhajan Lal Sharma’s political journey began in Atari village and spans over 37 years of active public life. After completing his primary education in his native village, he moved to Nadbai for secondary education, where he became associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). His commitment to ideology and organisation was evident early on.

In 1990, during the ABVP’s Kashmir March, Bhajan Lal Sharma was arrested in Udhampur along with over 100 workers. He was again jailed in 1992 during the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Between 1991 and 1992, he was entrusted with responsibilities in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, marking the beginning of his rise within the party organisation.

From grassroots activism to leading one of India’s largest states, CM Sharma’s journey reflects perseverance, discipline and organisational strength -- making today’s coincidence of his birthday and the government’s two-year milestone all the more significant for Rajasthan.

--IANS

arc/skp