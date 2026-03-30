Rajasthan CM transfers Rs 1,000 each to 1.22 lakh Anganwadi workers, helpers for uniforms

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday announced a major initiative for Anganwadi workers and helpers, transferring Rs 1,000 each directly into the bank accounts of 1.22 lakh beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to cover the cost of two uniforms.

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The transfer was made during a programme held at the Chief Minister’s Residence.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed cheques to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Lado Protsahan Yojana, and Kalibai Bhil Yojana.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said Anganwadi workers play a crucial role in nurturing young children and strengthening the foundation of the nation. He highlighted that the state government has taken several steps over the past two years to strengthen Anganwadi services.

He announced a 10 per cent increase in honorarium for Anganwadi workers, helpers, and Mid-Day Meal cooks-cum-helpers, effective from April 1, 2026. Under the Amrit Aahar Yojana, children aged 3 to 6 years are being provided hot milk five days a week at Anganwadi centres.

CM Sharma added that renovation of Anganwadi buildings is underway, smartphones have been distributed to workers and supervisors, and free eye check-ups, along with spectacles, will soon be provided.

The Chief Minister urged Anganwadi workers to contribute suggestions for the Chief Minister’s Developed Village–Ward Campaign, being conducted from March 19 to May 15.

He said the initiative aims to prepare a development roadmap for all Gram Panchayats and urban wards based on local needs and aspirations, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and empowered India.

Sharma reiterated that the development of the state and nation is intrinsically linked to women’s empowerment. He noted that over 16 lakh women have become financially independent under the Lakhpati Didi scheme, with the government proposing to increase the loan limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh in the current budget.

The Chief Minister added that women engaged in animal husbandry are receiving a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre on milk, while schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Ma Voucher Yojana continue to support women’s welfare.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, speaking at the event, emphasised the vital role of Anganwadi workers in shaping children’s future. She said initiatives like Lakhpati Didi, Solar Didi, and Bank Sakhi are driving both economic and social empowerment of women.

She added that the state government is prioritising women’s education, skill development, and safety.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also unveiled the annual activity calendar for Anganwadi centres.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Manju Baghmar, Department Secretary Poonam, senior officials, and a large number of Anganwadi workers and helpers were present on the occasion.

--IANS

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