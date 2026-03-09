Rajasthan CM toughens anti-corruption drive; IPS penalty raised​

Jaipur, March 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday approved strict action against several public servants for negligence, indiscipline and corruption.
In a major review, the Chief Minister disposed of more than 50 cases related to prosecution sanction, matters under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and departmental inquiries.
Sharma granted prosecution sanction against the then Sub-Divisional Officer and two officials from the Public Works Department and the Women and Child Development Department for passing illegal orders in favour of private individuals and providing undue benefits.
In another case, the then Secretary of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee was dismissed from state service following a court conviction, while another officer was removed from service due to prolonged absence.
The Chief Minister also approved a detailed inquiry under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, against a former Development Officer accused of misuse of power, irregular payments and causing financial loss to the public exchequer.
In consultation with the Union Public Service Commission, Sharma approved the enhancement of the penalty against an Indian Police Service officer in two cases.
Additionally, in 23 cases involving serious charges under Rule 16 of the CCA Rules, 27 state service officers were penalised by the withholding of two to four increments, with cumulative effect.
The Chief Minister also approved withholding pensions from five retired officers.
Investigation findings in nine other cases where allegations were substantiated were forwarded to the Governor for further action.
Of the five appeals filed by state service officers, four were rejected, while the penalty was reduced in one case.
In one case seeking sanction for prosecution, a departmental inquiry was ordered; prosecution sanction was withheld in two cases, and acquittal was approved in three departmental inquiry cases.
The state government reiterated its commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in administration and taking strict action against officials found guilty of corruption or misconduct.
