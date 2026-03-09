Rajasthan CM toughens anti-corruption drive; IPS penalty raised​

Jaipur, March 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday approved strict action against several public servants for negligence, indiscipline and corruption. ​

Read More

In a major review, the Chief Minister disposed of more than 50 cases related to prosecution sanction, matters under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and departmental inquiries.​

Sharma granted prosecution sanction against the then Sub-Divisional Officer and two officials from the Public Works Department and the Women and Child Development Department for passing illegal orders in favour of private individuals and providing undue benefits.​

In another case, the then Secretary of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee was dismissed from state service following a court conviction, while another officer was removed from service due to prolonged absence. ​

The Chief Minister also approved a detailed inquiry under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, against a former Development Officer accused of misuse of power, irregular payments and causing financial loss to the public exchequer.​

In consultation with the Union Public Service Commission, Sharma approved the enhancement of the penalty against an Indian Police Service officer in two cases. ​

Additionally, in 23 cases involving serious charges under Rule 16 of the CCA Rules, 27 state service officers were penalised by the withholding of two to four increments, with cumulative effect. ​

The Chief Minister also approved withholding pensions from five retired officers. ​

Investigation findings in nine other cases where allegations were substantiated were forwarded to the Governor for further action. ​

Of the five appeals filed by state service officers, four were rejected, while the penalty was reduced in one case. ​

In one case seeking sanction for prosecution, a departmental inquiry was ordered; prosecution sanction was withheld in two cases, and acquittal was approved in three departmental inquiry cases. ​

The state government reiterated its commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in administration and taking strict action against officials found guilty of corruption or misconduct.

--IANS

arc/dan