Rajasthan CM to lay foundation stone for Firozpur Feeder reconstruction today

Jaipur, Dec 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will be on a one-day visit to Sri Ganganagar on Friday to lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Firozpur Feeder, a government statement said today.

The reconstruction of the Firozpur Feeder is expected to ensure a year-round water supply in the Gang Canal, providing timely irrigation for both Rabi and Kharif crops.

As per the schedule, the Chief Minister departed from Jaipur and will reach Suratgarh Airport at 12:20 p.m., followed by a helicopter journey to the event venue. After attending the ceremony and addressing a public gathering, he will return to Suratgarh at 2:30 p.m. and later proceed to Phalodi.

Under the project, Cement Concrete (CC) lining from RD 0 to 168.230 will be undertaken along with the reconstruction of two head regulators, one new head regulator, one cross regulator, 19 VRB/DRB structures and three railway crossing bridges.

This will ensure increased water flow from Harike Barrage into the Firozpur Feeder, directly boosting water availability in the Gang Canal. The project is set to benefit farmers across 3.14 lakh hectares of agricultural land, increasing irrigation efficiency and crop productivity.

As per the approved plan, the total cost of the reconstruction project is Rs 647.62 crore, with Punjab contributing Rs 379.12 crore and Rajasthan Rs 268.50 crore.

Former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore described the approval for the feeder's reconstruction as a historic and farmer-centric step by the Rajasthan government, fulfilling a long-pending demand.

He added that this project, coinciding with the centenary year of the Gang Canal, reflects the government's commitment to realising Maharaja Ganga Singh’s vision in a modern and sustainable way.

State BJP Vice President Surendra Pal Singh TT also welcomed the initiative, calling it a modern-day Bhagirath effort that will reshape the future of lakhs of farmers.

--IANS

arc/skp