Rajasthan CM reviews revenue depts, pushes target-based action plan and strict enforcement

Jaipur, Dec 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday with the Excise, Transport, Commercial Tax, and Registration and Stamps departments, emphasising that revenue generation is central to the state’s development and execution of welfare schemes.

He directed officials to prepare a target-driven action strategy to meet the revenue goals for the financial year 2025–26. Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the state has set a revenue target of Rs 1,69,627 crore for FY 2025-26, of which Rs 84,746 crore has been collected up to November.

The Chief Minister instructed departments to accelerate efforts in the remaining months to ensure full achievement of the target.

Calling revenue the "backbone of development", CM Sharma said the government remains committed to inclusive development and ensuring that the benefits of public schemes reach every section of society. Reviewing the Commercial Tax Department, the Chief Minister noted that GST reforms by the Central Government have significantly reduced the tax burden on citizens.

He directed the department to ensure that the benefit of reduced GST rates is passed on to consumers. He also called for a special drive against fraudulent taxpayers and stricter monitoring systems to prevent evasion and strengthen transparency.

During discussions with Transport Department officials, Sharma instructed that new permits for public transport buses be issued without delay to improve mobility and boost revenue. He warned that overloaded vehicles pose safety risks and lead to financial loss and directed stringent enforcement against violators.

The Chief Minister instructed the Excise Department to intensify surveillance along interstate borders and curb the inflow and sale of illegal liquor.

He emphasised coordinated action between the Excise and Police departments. Directing reforms in the Registration and Stamps Department, Sharma called for simplifying property registration procedures to make services more transparent and citizen-friendly. Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and senior officials from the concerned departments attended the meeting.

