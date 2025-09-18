Rajasthan CM reviews preparations for PM Modi's likely Sep 25 Banswara visit

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and launch projects worth more than Rs 1.21 lakh crore of the Central and state governments from Banswara on September 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

During this historic event, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Mahi–Banswara Nuclear Power Plant, a milestone that will establish Rajasthan as a pioneer in the energy sector.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate several clean energy projects of different states, including Rajasthan, to the nation.

The Chief Minister chaired a high level review meeting at the CMO on Thursday to oversee preparations for the Prime Minister’s proposed visit.

He instructed officials of all concerned departments to ensure timely completion of arrangements with seamless inter-departmental coordination.

CM Sharma said that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate three major express train services -- Bikaner–Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express, Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express and Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express.

He directed that necessary coordination with railway authorities be ensured at Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Udaipur stations. Guidelines were also issued to the Energy Department regarding the dialogue programme between PM Modi and beneficiaries of the PM Kusum Yojana.

The Chief Minister emphasised that all facilities including seating, drinking water, and traffic management should be arranged at the venue to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

He instructed the Home and Transport Departments to make proper arrangements for traffic control and parking, and to deploy officers for effective management.

CM Sharma directed that the programme be connected via live telecast from district headquarters down to gram panchayats, ensuring maximum public participation. He also gave necessary instructions to the PHED, Tourism, PWD, IT, Communications, and IPR Departments for coordinated execution.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma, and senior officers of various departments.

Divisional Commissioner Udaipur and District Collector Banswara joined through video conferencing.

--IANS

arc/pgh