Rajasthan CM reviews preparations for PM Modi's Ajmer visit on Feb 28

Jaipur, Feb 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Ajmer on February 28, during which development projects worth Rs 23,500 crore are proposed to be inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

Read More

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister’s visit would mark a significant step towards strengthening development initiatives in the state. He also noted that appointment letters would be distributed to youth during the programme.

CM Sharma chaired a review meeting with senior officials at the Chief Minister’s Office and directed them to complete all arrangements for the event at Kayad Rest House within the stipulated timeline. He emphasised the need for coordination among all departments to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

The Chief Minister reviewed preparations related to venue infrastructure, seating arrangements, drinking water facilities, parking, medical services, sanitation, traffic management and security. He instructed officials to discharge their responsibilities with diligence and ensure that all arrangements are completed on time.

He also sought details regarding the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme and beneficiaries linked to the event and issued necessary directions to concerned officials.

CM Sharma said all departments, along with the Ajmer district administration, should work in coordination to ensure proper execution of arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, senior officials from the Chief Minister’s Office, representatives of concerned departments and Ajmer district administration officials attended the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Sharma said that 72 per cent of the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto have been fulfilled within two years of the government assuming office.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while interacting with officials and party workers from Kota, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions at his residence. He said BJP workers remain committed to public service and nation-building and continue to enjoy the trust of the people.

CM Sharma called upon party workers to actively publicise public welfare schemes and budgetary provisions of both the Central and state governments and ensure that their benefits reach people at the grassroots level.

He said the state budget has made adequate provisions for development works in all 200 Assembly constituencies and claimed that the government has focused on ensuring benefits across sectors and sections of society.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous Congress government had discriminated in budget allocations, while the present government has ensured equitable distribution of resources.

Highlighting key initiatives, Sharma said the government is prioritising water security through projects such as the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, Dewas Project, Yamuna Water Agreement, Ganga Canal repairs and the Som-Kamala-Amba Canal project.

--IANS

arc/pgh