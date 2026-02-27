Rajasthan CM renames three towns, including Mount Abu

Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma made several significant announcements in the Assembly on Friday while replying to the discussion on the Finance Bill.

Among the key decisions was the renaming of three towns to reinforce their historical, cultural, and religious identity.

The Chief Minister announced that Mount Abu will be renamed Aburaj, Jahazpur will be renamed Yagyapur, and Kaman will be renamed Kamvan. He stated that the move aims to preserve and promote the rich heritage associated with these places.

To address rising traffic congestion in Jaipur, the Chief Minister also announced the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a 36-kilometre-long elevated road along the Dravyavati River.

The proposed project is expected to significantly ease traffic pressure in the state capital and improve urban mobility. In a major boost to public transportation, Sharma announced the purchase of 300 new buses for the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC).

He said the addition of new buses will strengthen connectivity between rural and urban areas while improving passenger comfort and accessibility.

The government aims to modernise and expand transport services across the state. The Chief Minister also made a major announcement regarding government recruitment, stating that 1.25 lakh new government posts will be filled. A new recruitment calendar will soon be released.

Under the VB-G-RAM-G employment scheme, workers will now receive weekly wage payments. Employment duration will be increased from 100 days to 125 days, and compensation will be provided in cases of delayed wage payments.

The scheme will involve an estimated expenditure of Rs 4,000 crore from the state treasury, with the possibility of further allocation depending on demand. The development of a major Skill Development Centre in Pachpadra aimed at strengthening employment opportunities for youth in the region.

The proposed centre will focus on providing industry-oriented training aligned with the needs of upcoming industrial projects in the Pachpadra and Barmer region, particularly in sectors such as petrochemicals, refining, and allied industries.

The initiative aims to ensure that local youth are equipped with modern technical skills, thereby increasing their employability and participation in regional industrial growth.

The Chief Minister emphasised that with rapid industrial expansion in the Pachpadra area, especially due to refinery and energy-related investments, there is a strong need for structured skill training infrastructure.

The Skill Development Centre will bridge this gap by offering certified courses, practical training modules, and partnerships with industries.

--IANS

arc/dan