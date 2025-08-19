Rajasthan CM meets LS Speaker and union ministers; discusses projects and welfare schemes

Jaipur, Aug 19 (IANS) During his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several Union Ministers to discuss various development projects and public welfare initiatives concerning the state.

In a courtesy call at Parliament House, Sharma had a meaningful conversation with the Lok Sabha Speaker on issues related to public interest, including development-oriented works and the implementation of welfare schemes.

He also extended his congratulations to Birla on the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport, a significant step for the region, chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister held detailed discussions with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary.

One of the key topics was the proposal to establish a language lab in Jaipur, aimed at enhancing the language proficiency of Rajasthan’s youth to help them compete globally and unlock new employment opportunities.

Sharma also deliberated with the Education Minister on innovations in the education sector and the implementation of the New Education Policy, urging the Centre to expedite the release of financial grants to the state under the annual action plan.

Further, the Chief Minister met Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, to review preparations for the Khelo India University Games-2025, which will be hosted by Rajasthan.

Discussions included various aspects of the event and long-term plans for the development of sports infrastructure in the state.

Mandaviya praised the Chief Minister Yuva Rojgar Protsahan Yojana, describing it as a milestone in supporting the aspirations of the youth.

Sharma also met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil at his residence, where they discussed the progress of several important water projects, including the Ramjal Setu Link Project, along with implementation strategies and future action plans.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, which was also attended by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Minister of Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Lastly, Sharma met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and Minister of State for Personnel and Public Grievances, Jitendra Singh.

The discussion focused on matters related to civil servants from Rajasthan and coordination with the Department of Personnel and Training.

--IANS

arc/dan