Rajasthan CM interacts with party members, says 72pc of BJP manifesto promises implemented

Jaipur, Feb 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said that 72 per cent of the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto have been fulfilled within two years of the government assuming office.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while interacting with officials and party workers from Kota, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions at his residence. He said BJP workers remain committed to public service and nation-building and continue to enjoy the trust of the people.

Sharma called upon party workers to actively publicise public welfare schemes and budgetary provisions of both the Central and state governments and ensure that their benefits reach people at the grassroots level.

He said the state budget has made adequate provisions for development works in all 200 Assembly constituencies and claimed that the government has focused on ensuring benefits across sectors and sections of society.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous Congress government had discriminated in budget allocations, while the present government has ensured equitable distribution of resources.

Highlighting key initiatives, Sharma said the government is prioritising water security through projects such as the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, Dewas Project, Yamuna Water Agreement, Ganga Canal repairs and the Som-Kamala-Amba Canal project.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said India’s global standing has strengthened under his leadership and added that efforts are being made towards realising the vision of a strong and developed India.

He also said that the annual assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000, providing additional financial support to farmers. He added that schemes such as the Kusum Yojana, PM Crop Insurance Scheme, Kisan Loan Scheme and Gopal Credit Card are benefiting the farming community.

Sharma further claimed that Rajasthan has secured leading positions nationally in the implementation of various schemes, reflecting the state government’s development-oriented approach.

He said budget announcements include establishment of a 500-bed inpatient department (IPD) facility at J.K. Lon Hospital, a 200-bed paediatric IPD with neonatal intensive care unit at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), expansion of college infrastructure, development of the Jaipur Metro, and strengthening of police and judicial infrastructure.

Several senior leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and party functionaries were present during the interaction.

