Rajasthan CM holds key meetings in Delhi over energy and skill development

Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited Delhi on Thursday, where he held key meetings with three Union Ministers to accelerate Rajasthan’s development agenda.

He met Union Minister of Energy, Housing, and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Paatil, and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary.

The Chief Minister discussed crucial projects related to urban development, energy, water management, and skill enhancement, aiming to strengthen Rajasthan’s infrastructure and youth potential with central support.

During his meeting with Union Minister Manohar Lal, CM Sharma reviewed power and urban infrastructure initiatives.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Energy were also present.

The discussions focused on strengthening power evacuation systems, as Rajasthan holds vast potential to contribute to India’s solar energy goals.

Officials informed that in the interest of farmers, the tower base compensation rate has been raised to 400 per cent of the DLC rate, while corridor compensation has been fixed at 30 per cent in rural areas, 45 per cent in municipal areas, and 60 per cent in municipal corporation areas.

The meeting also highlighted that AT&C losses are steadily declining, with Jaipur and Ajmer Discoms now below 15 per cent. Implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) has also gained momentum.

The Chief Minister additionally discussed the approval of the DPR for Phase 2 of the Jaipur Metro, which will further enhance connectivity and urban mobility in the state capital.

In his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil, CM Sharma reviewed progress on the Ferozepur Feeder Relining Project and the Ram Jal Setu Link Project. They also discussed water supply, water harvesting, and long-term solutions for sustainable water management across Rajasthan.

The Union Minister appreciated the success of the state’s “Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi” campaign aimed at promoting public participation in development initiatives.

Later, CM Sharma met Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary to explore avenues for transforming Rajasthan into a national hub for skill development and entrepreneurship.

The two leaders discussed collaborative programmes to enhance employability and align training with industry needs.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state’s commitment to empowering youth and building a skilled workforce that contributes to India’s growth vision.

--IANS

arc/dan