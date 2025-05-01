Rajasthan CM holds first meeting of State Apex Committee in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday held the first meeting of the State Apex Committee (SAC) of the Cooperative Department at his residence in Jaipur.

At the meeting, the officers present were instructed to promote transparency in the functioning of cooperative institutions, protect the interests of members, and effectively implement the schemes.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also held a review meeting of the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) in Jaipur, during which he reviewed the investment proposals and provided necessary guidelines to the officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, held a review meeting of all centrally funded projects in Rajasthan related to urban development.

Union Minister Manohar Lal reviewed the development, expansion, and financial model of key projects related to Rajasthan's development, funded by the Centre, including the Swachh Bharat Mission, PM e-Bus Service, Jaipur Metro Rail, Amrit Mission 2.0, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that a proper assessment of expenditure and cost should be conducted for the Metro Phase-2 project and other key projects, ensuring that, alongside the proper utilisation of financial resources, better facilities can also be provided to the general public.

He also stated that Rajasthan is a historic and rapidly growing state where significant works are being undertaken for urban development with the support of the Centre. CM Sharma provided guidelines for planning and their proper implementation, taking into account the future needs and facilities of the common man.

Senior officials of the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan were also present on this occasion. The officers gave a detailed presentation to the Union Minister and the Chief Minister regarding all the important urban development projects. (ANI)

